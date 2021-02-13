Insider Buying: Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Director Jeffrey Lee Moore purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,990.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTV opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

