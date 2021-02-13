Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £151.24 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 398 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 408 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Thursday, December 17th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 403 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($194.81).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.48) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £26.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

