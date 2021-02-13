Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10.

BDTX stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 201,246 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

