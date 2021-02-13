Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 5,820 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $164.87. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

