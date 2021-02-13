Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 183,051 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $518.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

