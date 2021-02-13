Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $232,616.25 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $232,616.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,908,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,386,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,047,220.56.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGEN. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.