Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Sells $140,790.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey B. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00.

Kforce stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,943,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

