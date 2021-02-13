Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,536,678.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,678.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTD stock opened at $1,220.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $217,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $111,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.