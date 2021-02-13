Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $5,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,001.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MPWR opened at $385.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

