Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Sells $555,717.15 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15.

OTCMKTS NLST opened at $0.90 on Friday. Netlist, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLST. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

