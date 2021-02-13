Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $263,025.84 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $34.82 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $521.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

