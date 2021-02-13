Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells 3,617 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PSMT opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PriceSmart by 79.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

