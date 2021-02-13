Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $2,209,358.40 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $179.90.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.