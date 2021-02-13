Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Insider Sells $359,550.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GBX stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

