Insight Protocol (INX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,477.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $24,477.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.98 or 0.01074971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.80 or 0.05566266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018831 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

