InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) CEO Marvin Slosman Acquires 40,320 Shares

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) CEO Marvin Slosman acquired 40,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

