Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.58 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.