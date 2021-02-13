Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $109.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

