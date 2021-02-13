Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,200 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

