Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

