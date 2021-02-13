Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Upgraded to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

TSE IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

