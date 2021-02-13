Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT Raised to $17.00 at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

