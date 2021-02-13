International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:IFF opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

