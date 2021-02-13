Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.20 ($2.59).

ISP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

