Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BSML stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.