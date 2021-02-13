Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.62. 67,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 166,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 18,681.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 101.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDN)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

