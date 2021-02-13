Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $270.21

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.21 and traded as low as $270.04. Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 10,690 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.49%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:IVI)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

