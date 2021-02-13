Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

BATS:SPVM opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

