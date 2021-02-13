Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 155.6% in January

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VGM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. 82,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

