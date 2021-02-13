Investors Purchase High Volume of TreeHouse Foods Call Options (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,166 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

NYSE:THS opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.