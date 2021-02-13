Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,261 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $997.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

