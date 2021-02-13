Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 106 put options.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

