Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 57.4% in January

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Friday. 2,088,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

