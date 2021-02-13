Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,199.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.19 million and $4,199.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.