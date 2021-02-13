iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Shares Up 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.90. 1,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

