IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.77-8.08 EPS.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.26.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.