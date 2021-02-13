IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.77-8.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.77-8.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.66. The stock had a trading volume of 755,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,384. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.26.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

