iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $209.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.50 million and the highest is $217.57 million. iRobot reported sales of $192.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.40. 1,194,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

