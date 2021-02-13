IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $21.40. IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 338,526 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) Company Profile (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

