iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.