iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.35.

