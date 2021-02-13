iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

