iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the January 14th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock remained flat at $$46.18 during trading on Friday. 350,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.