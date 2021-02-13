iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,443 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. 6,524,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,375. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

