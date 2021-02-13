iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,686,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $248.22 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $248.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.55.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

