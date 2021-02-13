iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Position Increased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. 35,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,680. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

