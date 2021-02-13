iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,064,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $224.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

