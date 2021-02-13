iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.89

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 14374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after buying an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

