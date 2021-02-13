Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price fell 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.35. 79,444,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 33,646,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

