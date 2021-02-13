Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $6.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $27.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. 506,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,484. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.